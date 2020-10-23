Summer Walker Says She’s Single, AGAIN

Singer Summer Walker took to Instagram to announce once again that she is single — having split from her producer London On Da Track.

“Officially single lol. Eventually you have to give some kind of a f*ck about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

During an interview with American Songwriter earlier this year, Summer spoke about the process of making music with London.

“A lot of the songs I already had written from past experiences. I collected those songs over time,” she said. “The postproduction process involved me trusting [my producer] London to help put it together and do what he felt like would help elevate the sound. Writing, for me, is so personal. It’s who I am. It’s a solitary thing. The music and the words have to move through me. So, Over It is just a culmination of so many past experiences.”