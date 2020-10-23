Summer Walker Says She’s Single, AGAIN

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Singer Summer Walker took to Instagram to announce once again that she is single — having split from her producer London On Da Track.

“Officially single lol. Eventually you have to give some kind of a f*ck about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

During an interview with American Songwriter earlier this year, Summer spoke about the process of making music with London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR