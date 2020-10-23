South Korean gov’t doesn’t know who will protect crypto exchanges from Kim Jong-Un’s hackers By Cointelegraph

According to Fn News, the Financial Services Commission, or FSC, has replied to a written inquiry from the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee on October 23. The FSC says that they’re not responsible for the crypto stolen during attacks from hackers sponsored by the Kim Jong-un’s regime, such as Lazarus Group, on crypto exchanges.

There has been a hot political debate underway on who should take responsibility for countering North Korean hacks targeting South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges. Recently, South Korea’s financial watchdog made it clear that they do not see this issue as any of their business.

