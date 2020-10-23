Sources: the Louisiana National Guard was called in to stop cyberattacks aimed at small government offices in recent weeks, after a similar case in Washington (Christopher Bing/Reuters)

Christopher Bing / Reuters:
Sources: the Louisiana National Guard was called in to stop cyberattacks aimed at small government offices in recent weeks, after a similar case in Washington — (Reuters) – The Louisiana National Guard was called in to stop a series of cyberattacks aimed at small government offices across …
