Should you buy a 5G phone in 2020?

Best answer: Yes, nationwide 5G is available on all of the big three carriers, with many prepaid carriers are also offering support. 5G isn’t available for everyone just yet but by now, there’s a good chance you’ve got some coverage or can find it.

Get the right 5G phone

Pretty much every flagship phone released in 2020 has 5G support and it’s no surprise that most of the best Android phones you can get right now have 5G. Verizon phones are a bit of a different story and may require a software update to access Verizon’s nationwide 5G network. There’s no timeline for when or if this update will come to unlocked phones though it’s possible.

For most people, the most important thing is to make sure your phone supports the sub-6 5G bands your carrier uses. AT,amp;T and Verizon phones should have support for band n5 while T-Mobile phones should support both n41 and n71. If you want the fastest possible connection you can get a phone that also supports mmWave for the few places that have mmWave coverage.

If you’re getting a pre-owned phone or just an older phone like the Galaxy S10 5G, there’s a good chance that it won’t support all of the bands in use by your carrier, and in the case of Sprint phones, may not work with 5G at all anymore. The only 5G Sprint phones you should get right now are in the Galaxy S20 series.

It’s also worth remembering that an AT,amp;T phone that advertises itself as 5G Evolution ready actually doesn’t have any 5G support at all. AT,amp;T’s 5Ge network is simply LTE rebranded.

5G coverage is finally here