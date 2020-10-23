Shah Rukh Khan wishes Kapil Dev a speedy recovery

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack this morning. The former Captain of Indian Cricket Team underwent an angioplasty for the same today. Several Bollywood stars came out and wished him a speedy recovery. However, one wish that stood out was of Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan took to Twitter to send good wishes to Kapil Dev.



He wrote, “Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir.”

Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2020





