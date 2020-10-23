Serena Williams 3 Yr Old Daughter Shows Off Her TENNIS SKILLS!!

Serena Williams and her 3 year old daughter Olympia played a cute tennis match yesterday. And learned that the two beauties wore matching outfits.

And the video footage, which Serena posted on Instagram, has gone viral.

Here’s video footage of the cute match:

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter in September of 2017. They got married just two-months later in a Vogue magazine inspired Louisiana ceremony attended by Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Serena is the winningest female tennis player in history, and many believe she may be the greatest tennis player – of either gender – ever.

But her career is winding down. The 23-time Grand Slam winner was forced to withdraw from last month’s French Open due to an Achilles injury.

Her next opportunity to win a Grand Slam title will be during the January 2021 Australian Open.