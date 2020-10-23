Sennheiser CX 400BT review: Hits the right notes

Sennheiser had recently introduced its premium true wireless earbuds — Momentum Wireless 2. After launching expensive flagship earbuds, the company decided to cater to the mid-segment as well and come up with the CX 400BT. These new true wireless earbuds from Sennheiser retails at Rs 16,990 and they promise to offer a complete sound performance. We used the device for some time to find out whether they deliver what they promise or not. So, here is our complete review of the Sennheiser CX 400BT.

Design



It is important to note that the design of the Sennheiser CX 400BT is different from that of the Momentum Ture Wireless 2 earbuds. The latter comes with a fabric coated charging case which is more circular in shape and it is designed to offer a premium look. On the other hand, the design of CX 400BT is more compact and it comes with a rounded rectangular charging case. The CX 400BT comes with a plastic charging case which is well constructed. The charging case houses the two earbuds which weigh 6g per earbud. The true wireless earbuds from Sennheiser sit securely in the ear canal and are also comfortable to wear for long hours. The Sennheiser logo is placed on the lid and the rear houses the USB Type-C charging port. The rear of the charging case also consists of an LED indicator which displays the battery status and a small button which lights up the LED. On opening the case you will notice Sennheiser written on the lid and the earbuds placed securely inside it. The earbuds remain in place with the help of the strong magnets.

Talking about the earbuds, the device offers a rounded rectangular shape and glossy rear housing with the company logo. The rear of the earbuds can have the capacitive touch surface which can be used to control the music and answer calls. Each of the earbuds also has a tiny LED indicator which tells about the power and connection status. The earbuds are very comfortable to wear and we didn’t feel any pain or fatigue even after our long music sessions. The earbuds are perfectly shaped and they securely sit in the ear canal offering a snug fit. In order to achieve a perfect fit, we would advise you to twist the earbuds once after pushing them in the ear canal. The company is also offering four pairs of silicone tips along with the earbuds so that you can choose the one which offers you the perfect fit. We also used earbuds during our workout sessions and they did not fall off. However, they don’t come with an IP rating which means they are not sweat resistant, so it is better that you should not use them during extensive workout sessions.

Features and performance

The company has borrowed some of the features of Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 for the CX 400BT. Same as the Momentum Wireless 2, the CX 400BT also comes with customisable touch controls which can be used in sync with the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The true wireless earbuds allow users to reassign every action according to their preference. The company offers some default controls like — single tap on the right to activate the voice assistant, single tap on the left to pause and play the music and also answer a call. Then you can also double-tap on the right to move to the next track, and double tap on the left to go back to the previous one. You can also long-press on the right earbud to increase the volume and long press on the left to decrease it. You can also reject an incoming call by double-tapping on any of the earbuds. Apart from these, there is also a triple tap function which is not assigned by the company so you can add whatever you want to it. Along with this, you also get the authority to re-arrange any of the above-mentioned functions. So, it will not be wrong to say that the CX 400BT allows you to recreate your own touch functions from scratch. The earbuds also offer you the control to completely disable the touch functions.

The earbuds are accompanied by the company’s Smart companion app which enhances the user experience. The app offers customisable EQ options for an immersive sound experience. In the app, you will get a classic curve EQ and a more intuitive slider EQ as well.

The company would have made the deal of Sennheiser CX 400BT sweeter by adding any one feature such as active noise cancellation, wear detection, Ambient Sound or wireless charging.

Considering that they are priced on a higher side, the buyer would want any such feature in the earbuds.



Having said that, the Sennheiser CX 400BT managed to impress us with its performance. The earbuds offer good sound quality and the silicone ear tips included in the pack further enhance the music experience. The true wireless earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers, these are the same drivers which the company used on Momentum wireless 2. You will notice complete clarity in the vocals and the background score with the CX 400BT. The lows were full of impact and the device managed to offer powerful bass with full of texture. The earbuds were also able to reproduce the mids well and the vocals were also pretty articulate. It will not be wrong to say that the sound quality of CX 400BT matches that of the Momentum Wireless 2. Along with this, the functionality to tune the equaliser also enables users to get a better and richer audio experience.

Coming to one of the most important parts of the battery backup. The Sennheiser CX 400BT is not a battery house like the Momentum wireless 2 but it still outperforms many other true wireless earbuds available in the market. During our time with the earbuds, we were able to get 6 hours of battery backup on a single charge. Apart from this, the charging case managed to offer two extra charges. So, the device scores will be in the battery segment as well.

Verdict



The Sennheiser CX 400BT is a winner when we talk about the design and the audio performance. The earbuds come with customisable touch controls and they also offer a pretty good battery backup. The only thing we felt was missing was the features like ANC, Ambient Mode and wear detection. The earbuds come with a hefty price tag so the customer would expect any of these features. Apart from this, the earbuds excelled in the sound department. At a price tag of Rs 16,990, the CX 400BT is not a bad deal at all.

