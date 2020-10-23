Scooter Braun Appears to Shade Selena Gomez After Ariana Grande Releases ‘Positions’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon

The SB Projects founder likes a shady tweet that insinuates the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer isn’t as accomplished as his artist after Ariana’s new song tops iTunes chart.

Scooter Braun has just potentially started war anew with Selenators. The music executive, who manages some of today’s hot young artists namely Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, has been accused of shading Selena Gomez.

The SB Projects founder liked a shady tweet that insinuated the “Wolves” singer isn’t as good as his artist Ariana after the latter released a new song, “Positions”, which has reached No. 1 on U.S. iTunes chart. The tweet that Scooter liked read, “selena couldnt.”

Scooter Braun liked a shady tweet about Selena Gomez.

Scooter might be accidentally pressing the like button on the tweet and has since unliked it, but some Twitter users have noticed it before disappearing from his “Likes” and they took a screenshot of it. After people posted the screenshot, social media users can’t help slamming him for his apparent mean spirit.

Pointing out Scooter’s profile which blares the positive message, “be kind to everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle,” one person accused him of being a hypocrite as tweeting, ” ‘be kind to everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle’ he couldnt.”

Another wrote, “Sick of him.” A third person called the 39-year-old “awful,” while someone else dubbed him “disgusting.” Another wrote, “He’s so annoying,” as another user reminded others, “We really shouldn’t talk about this and give him the attention he wants, he is just a little b***h.”

This isn’t the first time Scooter was caught liking a shady tweet about Selena, who was previously in a romantic relationship with his other artist, Justin. In January of this year, he liked a tweet that pitted the “Lonely” singer against his ex.

The tweet that was posted after Justin’s old album “Purpose” re-entered the Billboard 200 chart read, “the fact that a certain fandom has been clowning us bc we’re ‘flopping’ yet his last album is STILL selling, but their fav has an album coming out and her previous discography is nowhere to be found. i’ve been telling yall, he has nothing to prove anymore.”

As with his latest “mistake,” Scooter quickly unliked the shady tweet.