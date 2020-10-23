Saweetie Under Fire for Saying Men Should Buy Their Partners Birkin Bags

The ‘Icy Girl’ rapper makes the comment in a video posted on Instagram, ‘If he not get you a Birkin, if he not pay for your bills, you’d better throw that n***a back to the streets, okay?’
–
Saweetie found her name trending on Twitter on Friday, October 23, but it was not for a good thing. The rapper caught backlash for telling women to dump their partners if they don’t buy them a Birkin bag or pay for their bills.
Saweetie made the comment in a video posted on Instagram. “If he not get you a Birkin, if he not pay for your bills, you’d better throw that n***a back to the streets, okay?” the “Icy Girl” rapper said, before walking away from the camera and letting her boyfriend Quavo take the spotlight.
Her comment soon sparked debate among social media users, with many attacking her as they pointed out that not everyone could afford a Birkin in the first place. “Nobody should aspire to own a $20,000 handbag and a man’s value isn’t dependent on his ability to afford one,” podcast host Adam22 gave his two cents. “But can YOU buy YOU a Birkin? Can YOU afford the lifestyle you are trying to live? Are you looking for a sponsor or a partner?…,” one argued.
Meanwhile, another person had this to say, “If a man gotta buy you something or pay for something to be with you… you’re a prostitute.” There was also an individual who wrote, “Keep taking these celebrities advice n you gon end up sad n single.” On the other hand, one more person chimed in, “It’s crazy how materialistic dating has become in the middle of this pandemic.”
Someone else apparently has had enough as s/he believed that people like Saweetie influence others in a bad way. “birkin bag over paid college tuition? birkin bag over property? birkin bag over stocks to a company? birkin bag over a car? … these rapping b***hes got y’all priorities f**ked up,” so the person said.