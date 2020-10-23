Saucy Santana Lives For The Savage X Fenty Box Rihanna Gifted Him (Video)

Baaabbbiiieee, Saucy Santana is a trip and a vacation. On Thursday, he took to Instagram and showed off his Savage X Fenty boy that Rihanna gifted him, and it is hilarious.

While going through the collection, he stated, “Caresha please! You never thought Rih was gon’ count me on. As he screams, he says, “Thank you, Rih! Period! Period!”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #SaucySantana is LIVING for his #SavageFenty box #Rihanna just gifted him A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

“Where my man at? Cuz it’s going down Rih. Ooohhh, Rihanna I’m living living. Yes, God! Period. OK, Rihanna! I don’t want no more draws I want a feature. It’s going down.”

Just a few days ago, Rihanna gifted Yung Miami, Saucy Santana’s really good friend with a box.

She posted and in part stated, “I can’t wait to put this on, period!”

