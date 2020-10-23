Sarah Michelle Gellar Attributes Improvement in Son’s Vision to COVID-19 Lockdown

Instagram

The former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star reveals that eight-year-old Rocky, who was suffering from myopia, is making progress after she alerted specialists to his issues as she home schooled him.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating after realising her son Rocky’s eyesight issues are “absolutely” improving after intense at-home care.

The former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, who shares the eight-year-old with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., has revealed her little boy is making progress after she alerted specialists to his sight issues as she home schooled him at the start of the COVID pandemic lockdown.

“It’s so interesting that these are the things that you notice about yourself, about your family in general, when you have this kind of together time,” the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” actress tells Us, explaining Rocky’s vision is “absolutely” improving.

Gellar first spoke about his struggles earlier this month during an interview with “Today“. “I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices before (quarantine),” she said at the time. “All of a sudden, they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to.”

When she noticed that her son was blinking heavily, she immediately went to doctor to get his eyes checked. That was when she learned of his struggles. “They said not only did he have myopia — the common term is nearsightedness — but it was progressing extremely rapidly,” she explained.