Home Entertainment Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils New Face – Twitter Goes NUTS!! (‘Looks Like...

Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils New Face – Twitter Goes NUTS!! (‘Looks Like Witch’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in the 2000s hit show Sex In The City. But that was a long time ago . . . and Sarah looks much much different now.

learned Sarah has changed her facial appearance – likely through plastic surgery – and the result is startling and disturbing.

Here is the image, that has people wondering what happened.

LINK TO THE IMAGE – WARNING THE FACE IS PARTICULARLY DISTURBING

RELATED ARTICLES

©