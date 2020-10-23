Saints place Emmanuel Sanders on reserve/COVID-19 list

Sanders has begun to develop a strong connection with veteran quarterback Drew Brees over the past couple of weeks, so losing him with a 3-2 record isn’t ideal. The 33-year-old has 6 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has become one of Brees’ top targets over the last few weeks with Michael Thomas out.

Speaking of Thomas, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year also is a “long shot” to play on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury during practice this week.

If New Orleans is without both Sanders and Thomas, Brees will have to rely on Tre’Quan Smith, Bennie Fowler, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway.

The Saints haven’t lost to the Panthers since 2018, but that could change on Sunday if New Orleans struggles on offense.