Saints’ Michael Thomas a ‘long shot’ for Sunday’s game

Things were looking good for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas earlier this week. However, he suffered a setback during practice on Wednesday, tweaking his hamstring at the start of drills.

The 27-year-old previously suffered an ankle injury that kept him out three weeks. He was then disciplined for punching teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson and wasn’t in the Saints lineup for Week 5.

With his latest hamstring injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes it’s a “long shot” for Thomas to play this week against the Carolina Panthers. If he sits out, it’ll be his fifth straight game on the sideline.