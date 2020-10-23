Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas out for Panthers game

The New Orleans Saints will be without two key wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Hours after Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team was placing Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list, New Orleans confirmed that All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas is also out this weekend.

Thomas hasn’t played since he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old, who won 2019 Offensive Player of the Year honors, was cleared to return for the “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12 but was benched by Payton following an altercation that reportedly included Thomas punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Earlier this week, Payton hinted that Thomas would be back in the lineup against the Panthers before reports surfaced that the wideout tweaked a hamstring during practice.

Without Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as the preferred target of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Kamara leads the Saints in catches (38), receiving yards (395), and receiving scores (3).

New Orleans won back-to-back contests before the bye week, and it’s believed Sanders returning a positive test will not endanger the home game against the Panthers.

Sunday will be the first time the Saints welcome fans to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a game since the start of the pandemic. Up to 3,000 spectators will be permitted into the venue.