Safaree Shares His Killer Workout Routine And Impresses Fans

Safaree shared some clips of his latest workout routine and left his fans in awe, Check out the videos that he shared on his social media account below.

‘GAINZ💪🏾♾🦾 Safe to say this morning got KILLED @getstuntfit 🦾 salute my trainer @livingfitluke for getting me back on track ‼️‼️ Swipe left to get STUNTFIT WITH ME💪🏾 @sai_itaintso still ain’t show up smdh,’ Safaree captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Man bout to be a Jamaican super hero 😂 what should his name be?’ and another follower posted this message: ‘I’m coming to your mansion to work out with u. I got to lose this gut 🤦🏽’

A commenter wrote: ‘Lmao my guy what’s your point look like the more you work out the skinnier u get lmaooooo stick to love n hip hop it’s your only income right know,’ and someone else said: ‘Wooow….. damn some of this I’ve never seen anyone do!! Love it! 💪🏽.’

A follower posted this message: ‘at what part u be like drop to the floor be like am good the endurance is good,’ and someone else said: ‘thought u was working ur core also next time Safaree next time.’

He also shared a photo featuring himself looking great:

‘1 life to live 1 body to take care of. Get STUNTFIT ‼️💪🏾🦾 We doing it all!! By any means necessary 🙏🏾🙏🏾 this filter is called the Hard work & Discipline filter 💎’ Safaree captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘@safaree please support the end police Brutality going on in Nigeria now by posting it thanks 🙏🏾 #endsarsbrutality,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Lol at hard work and discipline filter !! We got you sir!!! Let’s go !!! @Safaree.’

In other news, Safaree has been flaunting his toned abs for a while now, and he also decided to reveal to his fans one of the secrets that he used to look like this. Check out his video.



