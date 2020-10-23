Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Defends Rudy Giuliani’s Compromising Scene as ‘Innocent Sexy-Time’

Instagram

The comedian back in character as the Kazakh journalist to speak about the former New York City mayor’s scandal involving his onscreen daughter Maria Bakalova.

–

Borat himself has spoken up after his daughter, 15-year-old daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, was caught in a shocking scandal with Rudy Giuliani. Sacha Baron Cohen is back as the fictional Kazakh journalist in a new video to defend the 76-year-old politician.

“Jagshemash. I here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” he says in the video posted on “Borat” social media accounts on Thursday, October 22. Describing the compromising scene in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” as “an innocent sex-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter,” he blames “fake news media” for turning it “into something disgusting.”

He mimicks Pinocchio’s nose which grows longer every time he lies, before warning people, “Anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.” He captions the video with “OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV.”

<br />

Giuliani is accused of acting inappropriate after he’s seen lying in bed and reaching down into his pants while in a hotel room with Borat’s fictional daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova.

The personal lawyer to Donald Trump quickly defended himself, claiming that “the Borat video is a complete fabrication.” He explained in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

He suggested that his depiction in the film was orchestrated by Joe Biden’s team. “This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” so he claimed.

” Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance,” he continued. “We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

The “Borat” sequel will premiere October 23 on Amazon.