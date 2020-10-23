Russia says still not close to agreement with U.S. on nuclear pact: RIA By

MOSCOW () – Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow and Washington were still not close to reaching an agreement over the New START arms control treaty, the RIA news agency reported.
The two countries’ positions on the nuclear pact, which expires in February, appeared to have moved closer when Washington this week welcomed a Russian proposal to extend it if they agreed to freeze their stocks of nuclear warheads.
