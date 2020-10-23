Russell Wilson: Seattle would be ‘great’ for Antonio Brown

A recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the Seattle Seahawks were among the teams in on suspended free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. It now looks like their best player, leading NFL MVP candidate Russell Wilson, supports a signing.

Wilson talked about the embattled Brown during Thursday’s media availability with reporters ahead of Seattle’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He had some interesting things to say about Brown, via NBC Sports:

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day. He came ready, and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

Wilson also noted that he’s had conversations with Brown’s former teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders and New England Patriots.

Wilson seems to be talking more about the perceived culture of professionalism in the Pacific Northwest. That’s interesting given Brown’s short tenure with the dynastic Patriots.

Will Brown sign with an NFL team this season?