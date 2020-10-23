Rugby: Wallabies – David Pocock announces retirement from rugby

Former Wallaby David Pocock has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby union.

Pocock, 32, represented the Wallabies on 83 occasions after making his debut for Australia back in 2008. He featured in three Rugby World Cups and played 112 games of Super Rugby between Brumbies and Western Force.

The openside flanker had retired from Test rugby at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup to focus on playing with Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan.

But on Friday he took to Instagram to confirm he wouldn’t be returning to the Japanese competitions as he thanked his family and former teammates for helping him throughout his career.

David Pocock (Getty)

“Feels like the right time to retire from rugby,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you all for the support over the years! As a kid growing up in Gweru, Zimbabwe, it was my dream to play rugby and win a Rugby World Cup.

“I’m so grateful to have all the opportunities I’ve had! I’d like to thank my family for their love and support and the sacrifices they made for me over the years. Thank you.

“Rugby has given me so much opportunity. From a start at the Western Force to my years at the ACT Brumbies and the Panasonic Wild Knights. I’m so grateful for the community each of those clubs provided me and the skills I was able to develop.

“It’s been a huge privilege to represent Australia. As a migrant I was always so aware of the way it reflected something of the best of the Australian spirit, bringing so many cultures together, and I tried not to take that for granted.

“It’s really exciting now to see the next generation of Wallabies stepping up.

“I’d also like to thank all the coaches, medical staff and administrators who’ve made my career possible.

“The biggest thanks, though, goes to all the teammates I’ve played alongside.”