Rokt, which helps e-commerce companies make personalized marketing offers during and after transactions, raises $80M Series D, at a valuation of $450M+ (Sahil Patel/Wall Street Journal)

Sahil Patel / Wall Street Journal:
Rokt, which helps e-commerce companies make personalized marketing offers during and after transactions, raises $80M Series D, at a valuation of $450M+ — Rokt tools let companies make personalized marketing offers during and after transactions,nbsp; — Rokt Pte Ltd., an eight-year-old e …
