Richmond v Geelong kick off time, results, news, winner for the 2020 premiership

The early weather warning ahead of tonight’s AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong has forecast a wet a fixture with showers set to fall over the Gabba.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 70 per cent chance of showers in Brisbane during the afternoon and evening with a top temperature of 27C.

Should those predictions hold true, Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan believes the conditions could play well into the Richmond’s hands, with the Tigers favouring an aggressive and at times frenetic “metres gained” playstyle.

“We don’t often play in wet weather in AFL football,” Fagan told AFL 360. “We usually play at good venues, the grounds are quite dry and only sometimes we get a bit of wind. So it’s unusual.

“I think Geelong could adapt to some degree, but how well can they adapt? Whereas the Richmond style, in works in the wet very well for them.

“They (the Tigers) score a lot of goals from ground balls in their forward line – and if Geelong’s got a weakness in their defensive area of the ground, it’s when the ball hits the ground. They’re magnificent in the air, but scores against in general play and snaps, it’s not Geelong’s one-wood.