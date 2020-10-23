‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Stresses She’s the Gay One, and Not Her Husband

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star shuts down an online follower who accuses Sean Burke of being gay after she posts on Instagram some photos of them together.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke makes it clear that her husband, Sean Burke, is not attracted to the same gender in any ways. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star shut down a troll accusing him of being gay by opening up about her sexuality.

It all started after Braunwyn shared on Instagram a couple of photos of her and her husband posing lovingly while dressing to the nines. While the reality TV star looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, beige mini dress and matching heels, Sean opted for a black suit combined with a colorful shirt.

Braunwyn simply captioned the photos with a red heart emoticon, before one follower took to the comment section with a message that read, “And he’s gay.” The Bravo personality later shut down the user’s accusation, stressing that she’s the one who is gay and not her husband. She said, “No, sweetie. That’s me. He’s straight.”

<br />

The accusation aside, the photos are another proof that Braunwyn and Sean are not heading for a divorce. Earlier this month, the former put the speculation to rest though she admitted to currently living alone. Giving a tour to her home, Braunwyn shared that Sean is “not living here right now.”

However, she went on to say, “I love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.” She elaborated, “We’re finding a new normal. We’re renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure.”

Despite the challenge, the Bravo personality believed that she and Sean “are [and] we will be married forever. We have one hundred percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together.” She continued, “That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No. We’re doing it our own way. Like I said, [it’s a] modern marriage.”