Report: Antonio Brown, Bucs reach agreement on one-year deal

The last time that former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown played a meaningful snap in the NFL, he was lining up alongside six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

That partnership will resume with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal with the mercurial wide receiver. Schefter notes AB must still pass through the league’s COVID-19 protocols before the signing can become official, but the wideout is “likely” to make his Tampa Bay debut against the Saints in Week 9.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier on Friday evening that the 32-year-old named First-Team All-Pro four times intended to pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Bucs that will make him a rental through the end of the current season. That agreement includes “significant upside” and will allow Brown to play in a Week 9 showdown with the New Orleans Saints once his league suspension for violations of the personal-conduct policy expires.

Brown always had to miss the first eight weeks of the current campaign because of multiple off-the-field incidents that landed him in the NFL’s doghouse. He hasn’t participated in a regular-season contest since he and Brady helped the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins in September 2019, as the Patriots cut Brown following that one appearance after disturbing text messages he allegedly sent to a woman who said he sexually assaulted her were made public.

Brown was previously linked with the Seattle Seahawks because he has a relationship with Seattle starting QB and Most Valuable Player candidate Russell Wilson and backup Geno Smith. Both signal-callers worked out with Brown during the offseason and reportedly kept in contact with the wideout through the fall.

Brown, however, might feel he owes something to Brady considering how their working relationship abruptly ended the first time around.