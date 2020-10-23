Purdue star WR Rondale Moore won’t play in season opener

Purdue Boilermakers star wide receiver Rondale Moore, the key man in the team’s offense, won’t play in Saturday’s season opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

As Mark Schlabach reported for ESPN, Purdue officials did not offer a reason for why Moore will be a spectator when the Big Ten begins its season held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moore opted out on Aug. 6, five days before the conference postponed football and other fall sports because of the health crisis, but then opted back in last month.

A 2018 CBS Freshman of the Year who earned First-Team All-America honors from CBS Sports, ESPN, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press, Moore appeared in only four games last fall until a lingering hamstring issue prematurely ended his season. He tallied 29 catches for 387 receiving yards and two touchdowns in those four outings.

He’s viewed as a first-round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft class in many mock projections.

Purdue players entered Friday already knowing they’d be without head coach Jeff Brohm on Saturday. Brohm confirmed on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least the Iowa game. He could be eligible for the Oct. 31 showdown with the Illinois Fighting Illini if he is symptom-free and returns negative test results.

Per Mike Carmin of the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Brohm cannot communicate with players or coaches virtually during the game.