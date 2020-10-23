Prince William Hilariously Trolled by KFC After Getting Distracted by Fast Food During Royal Outing

WENN/Avalon

The Duke of Cambridge is caught eying up fried chicken through the restaurant’s window while walking near Waterloo Station in London, prompting people to dub him ‘His Royal Thighness.’

Prince William has earned a new silly nickname, thanks to his apparent interest in fast food. The Duke of Cambridge was caught peering into the window of a KFC during a royal outing, much to the delight of diners and the internet alike.

The British royal joined his wife Kate Middleton to view her Hold Still photography exhibition in downtown London on Tuesday, October 20. After attending the exhibition, the couple walked near Waterloo Station, but William got distracted by the sight of a local KFC.

Not being able to resist the temptation, the 38-year-old was photographed looking through the restaurant’s window as he eyed up some fried chickens. The rare sighting has since sparked tons of hilarious memes, with people calling him “His Royal Thighness.”

KFC itself couldn’t help trolling William after photos of him getting distracted by the fast food went viral. Reposting a pic as the evidence, the Twitter account for the U.K. and Ireland’s KFC wrote, “William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.’ ”

In another post, the fast food chain teased that they should have properly addressed Prince William as His Royal Thighness. “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh,” the account administrator jokingly tweeted.

Another Twitter user was delighted at the sight of William being captured in the candid moment, remarking, “He looks like a little boy looking in a toy shop wishing for what is inside!!” Another quipped, “I, for one, congratulate His Royal Thighness on his new title.”

“Find you someone that looks at you the way Prince William looks at KFC,” a third person joked. Someone else added, “I wonder if His Royal ‘Thighness’ eventually got KFC today. It is, after all, finger lickin’ good.”

William and Kate made a surprise appearance at the photography showcase to view the end result of the duchess’ inspiring project. The Hold Still photography exhibition aims at capturing moments from lives in quarantine around the United Kingdom.