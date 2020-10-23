Posthaste: Competition for detached homes heats up in these 9 Toronto neighbourhoods that are still affordable

Good Morning!

Of all Canadian markets, Toronto, with its high-density core, has become the poster child for how the pandemic is changing housing trends.

COVID-19 has stoked a boom in demand for low-rise living and cut the appeal of condos, as residents working from home seek more space and the attractions of downtown living dim.

September’s housing figures reflected this trend with detached home sales growing 28% from the year before, while condos gained just 7%. The median price for a detached house in the city of Toronto proper hit $1,185,000, up 10% from last year.

In 2019 there were 14 neighbourhoods in Toronto where the median price was under $1 million (that means half the houses sold for less than this amount and half for more). Now there are only nine, says a Zoocasa report by Jannine Rane. Five are in the east end of Toronto and four in the west end.

“Now that home has become not just where we live, but for many of us, also where we work, finding a space that can accommodate both, at an affordable price within city limits can be challenging,” said Evelyn Anders, Toronto-based real estate agent and the online realtor’s director of business development. “However, there remain opportunities ….”

That $1 million mark is important, and not just because of the purchase price. Houses below $1 million require a much lower down payment, making these properties even more accessible to buyers on a budget.

The minimum down payment required on a property lower than $1 million ranges from 5% to 7%; on a home over $1 million the required down payment is 20%, says Zoocasa.

To break that down further, for a purchase price of $500,000 to $999,999 the minimum down payment is 5% for the first $500,000 and 10% for the rest.

Zoocasa calculates that a $1 million house would require a $200,000 down payment, but a house bought for $999,999 would need a down payment of only $75,000.

In the most affordable Toronto neighbourhood, W03 (Rockcliffe-Smythe, Keelesdale-Eglinton West), the median price for a detached house was $875,000 in September, up $100,000 from the year before. Home buyers here would need a down payment of just $62,500 to secure a mortgage.

But beware the competition.

All the neighbourhoods with median prices below $1 million have seen their sales-to-new-listings ratio spike over the past year. (It’s a seller’s market when the SNLR is above 60%) In 2019, two of these markets, E10 and E11, had an SNLR of 41% and 53% respectively, pretty much a balanced market, said Zoocasa. Now the SNLRs are 72% and 83%, meaning there is much more demand than supply.

And be prepared to renovate.

Most of the homes under $1 million are older, war-time bungalows, with some two-storey properties in the east end. If you don’t mind living in an older property or can afford to make renovations it’s a good entry point, Anders said.

Oh and BTW, if you’re looking for a better deal in the suburbs, good luck. Last month, the average detached house in Mississauga was $1,265,747 while the average semi-detached was $876,997.