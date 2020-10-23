Porsha Williams Reminds People Of Breonna Taylor, Asking For Justice

Porsha Williams shared a post featuring Breonna Taylor to remind people that there has to be justice made in this case. Check out her post below.

A person said: ‘She was a felon!! I won’t protest felons, sorry!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘I’m sure Porsha won’t be heartbroken if you find another forum to spew your misinformation.’

Another commenter said: ‘are you saying individuals with felonies’ lives don’t matter? Or are you saying black people who have felonies; lives don’t matter?’

One follower said: ‘But I just saw a video of you justifying Candice from shop getting beat in her head by Monique. You can’t halfway support protecting black women. Hearing you support Monique’s behavior makes your “activist” work look disingenuous.

A commenter said: ‘Thanks so much, Porsha! Louisville KY, appreciates you. She’s out here in the field for real & she’s a whole mom! How you do that sis? Thanks!’

One other follower posted this message: ‘When they paid the 12 million, they are saying we know we are at fault.’

Someone else wrote: ‘I’m so hurt that Breonna and George Floyd will not be receiving any type of justice smh literally died for nothing …’ and a follower said this: ‘What the family should have said is we want a conviction and the 12 million.’

A fan posted this message: ‘As one! We will continue on saying her name ✊🏽💪🏾 #BriannaTaylor,’ and one other follower said: ‘Thanks for making it all about her. Too many are using her picture making it all about themselves!’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account in which she looks divine. There are some fans who said that she definitely had a lot of work done to her face.

See the pic and check it out to see for yourselves if something is off with Porsha’s face.



