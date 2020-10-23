Polish police detain 15 people after protests over abortion ruling By

© . People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in Warsaw
WARSAW () – Polish police detained 15 people after protests in Warsaw late on Thursday against a near-total ban on abortion, a police spokesman said on Friday.
Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country.
