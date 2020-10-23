Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak again when ‘progress is made’ on U.S. COVID-19 aid: Pelosi spokesman By

© . U.S. House Speaker Pelosi holdsnews conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains hopeful a deal on coronavirus relief can be reached with the White House soon, a Pelosi spokesman wrote on Twitter.
Congressional committees and staff will work on a possible deal through the weekend, and Pelosi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “will speak again once additional progress is made,” the spokesman, Drew Hammill, said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.