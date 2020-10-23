PayPal rumored to be eying acquisition of crypto custodian BitGo By Cointelegraph

PayPal rumored to be eying acquisition of crypto custodian BitGo
Global payments firm PayPal is looking to acquire a crypto asset custody firm, with a report published by Bloomberg on Oct. 23 claiming the company is currently in talks with BitGo Inc.
Anonymous sources cited in the report claimed that the two companies may reach an agreement within a matter of weeks. BitGo is a multi-signature custodian that was founded in 2013. In 2018, the company raised $15 million in a round led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Galaxy Digital.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.