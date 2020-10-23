Panthers v Storm kick off time, tickets, everything you need to know

The NRL grand final is finally upon us after perhaps one of the most remarkable seasons in rugby league history.

The Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm are the final two teams standing as they prepare to clash for the 2020 Telstra Premiership trophy when they face-off in Sunday’s 2020 NRL decider.

Ivan Cleary’s minor-premiership Panthers will be looking to cap-off their near-perfect season with a title-ending 17-year drought at ANZ Stadium.

The Storm will be eager to bag their second premiership in four-years and just maybe send off veteran skipper Cameron Smith in Style.

Ahead of rugby league’s biggest night of the year, here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 NRL grand final.

LIVE MATCH-CENTRE: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm NRL Grand Final

Cameron Smith and Nathan Cleary will lead their troops into battle in the 2020 NRL Grand Final. (Getty) (Getty)

What time does the NRL Grand Final start?

The NRL Grand Final between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm starts at 7.30pm AEDT, meaning a 6.30pm start for those in Queensland, on Sunday, October 25.

Where is the NRL Grand Final being played?

The NRL Grand Final will be played at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 40,000 fans permitted to attend amid current COVID-19 restrictions.

Cameron Smith’s new twist amid retirement rumours

Full event schedule

3.15pm — Gates open at ANZ Stadium

4.05pm — NRLW grand final, Broncos vs Roosters

6.30pm — Retiring and departing players tribute on-field

6.50pm — Presentation of Ken Stephen Medal

7.00pm — Entertainment (Amy Shark)

7.27pm — National anthem

7.30pm — NRL Grand Final, Panthers vs Storm

How to watch the NRL Grand Final live and stream free online

You can tune into Channel 9 and 90 to see the match being broadcast on television. Nine’s grand final day coverage kicks off with The Greatest: NRL Grand Finals from 10am (AEDT) and is followed by Sports Sunday, The Sunday Footy Show, a special Grand Final Preview show and then the action gets going with the NRLW Grand Final live from 4pm (AEDT). Grand Final programming resumes on Nine at 6.30pm, immediately following Nine News. For the full day’s TV schedule, click here.

To stream online, 9Now provides a free live stream of the match broadcast on Channel Nine. Users will need to login or create a free Nine Account to access the streams.

To watch you can either select Live TV tab in the navigation or you can go to the NRL premiership show page on 9Now.

Panthers fans prepare for NRL Grand Final

Live TV via 9Now live streaming is available on the following devices:

– Your computer, you just need the latest version of Safari, Internet Explorer, Chrome or Firefox. Check which web browsers are supported.

– For iPad or iPhone, you need iOS 11+.

– Apple TV 4th Generation or older models can Airplay.

– For Android tablets or phones you need 5.0+.

– On Chromecast.

– On Telstra TV.

– On Fetch TV.

– On PS4.

– On Sony Android TVs.

– On selected Android TVs and devices.

– On LG TV models 2018+

– On Samsung TV models 2018+

– On Amazon Fire TV stick lite

Head-to-head (Past five games)

Panthers 21-14 Storm, 19 June 2020, Campbelltown Stadium

Panthers 2-32 Storm, 29 March 2019, Panthers Stadium

Storm 16-22 Panthers, 30 Aug 2018, AAMI Park

Storm 28-6 Panthers, 31 March 2017, AAMI Park

Storm 24-6 Panthers, 3 June 2016, AAMI Park

Viliame Kikau of the Panthers (Getty)

Finals form

Both the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers capitalised on their top-four finishes to ease into the NRL Grand Final.

The Storm cruised past the Eels in the qualifying finals in a 36-24 clash at Suncorp Stadium, made the most of their week off and came back into the NRL preliminary finals with an emphatic 30-10 victory over the Raiders to earn their third grand final berth in four years.

The Panthers took the same route but had it a little harder with a tough one-point win over the Roosters in the qualifying final, before a thrilling clash against the Rabbitohs in the preliminary finals.

Who will referee the NRL Grand Final?

Gerard Sutton will be the field referee for the NRL Grand Final. Chris Butler and Todd Smith are the touch judges. Steve Chiddy will preside over the Bunker.

Where to buy tickets to the NRL Grand Final

To purchase tickets and find out more about ticket pricing, on-sale dates, and stadium information, visit Ticketek.com.au or nrl.com/tickets.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith shapes to pass during this NRL season. (Getty)

How will each team line-up?

Panthers squad as named on Tuesday: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Brent Naden 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Tyrone May 15. Kurt Capewell 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Dean Whare 20. Matt Burton 21. Spencer Leniu

Storm squad as named on Tuesday: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Dale Finucane 17. Nicholas Hynes 18. Tom Eisenhuth 19. Paul Momirovski 20. Tui Kamikamica 21. Ryley Jacks

The NRL grand final entertainment line-up for 2020

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has confirmed Amy Shark has been chosen as the 2020 NRL grand final entertainment on October 25 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Shark is fresh off being nominated for three ARIA awards, including best female artist, best pop release and best Australian live act, as she prepares to release her new album and single ‘C’Mon’.

NRL grand final a tale of two halfs

Betting odds (via Sportsbet), correct at time of publishing

Melbourne Storm $1.70

Penrith Panthers $2.25