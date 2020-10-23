Offset Mocks Cardi B’s Recent Nipple Leak

Offset and Cardi B are living their best lives, and during a recent livestream, the Migos rapper makes fun of Cardi’s nipple slip earlier this month.

Cardi accidentally posted a picture of her breasts on Instagram Story on October 13. She was drunk in bed with Offset at the time.

In the recent livestream, the couple is in bed together, and Offset is live with more than 34,000 watching.

“Stop! My breasts are out,” Cardi screams. Offset then replies, “I seen them titties before.”

After the leak, Cardi took to social media to explain how the photo made it to her social media:

“I’m leaning in the f*cking bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like… I’m taking the f*cking picture’ and then I f*cking press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!'” she explained.

“There is a picture of the f*cking tit!” she told Offset, who confirmed that it had posted to her social media. “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that sh *t, everybody and their mom saw,” she continued. “They were all over the internet.”