Home Entertainment Offset Mocks Cardi B’s Recent Nipple Leak

Offset Mocks Cardi B’s Recent Nipple Leak

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Offset and Cardi B are living their best lives, and during a recent livestream, the Migos rapper makes fun of Cardi’s nipple slip earlier this month.

 Cardi accidentally posted a picture of her breasts on Instagram Story on October 13. She was drunk in bed with Offset at the time.

In the recent livestream, the couple is in bed together, and Offset is live with more than 34,000 watching.

 “Stop! My breasts are out,” Cardi screams. Offset then replies, “I seen them titties before.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©