Officials say Russian hacking group Energetic Bear breached the system that SFO staff and travelers use to access the airport's Wi-Fi, in an attack in March (Nicole Perlroth/New York Times)

Officials say Russian hacking group Energetic Bear breached the system that SFO staff and travelers use to access the airport’s Wi-Fi, in an attack in March — The hacking group, Energetic Bear, is among Russia’s stealthiest. It appears to be casting a wide net to find useful targets ahead of the election, experts said.
