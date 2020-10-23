NRLW grand final preview Roosters v Broncos, Layne Beachley on women’s sport progress

The Broncos clash with the Roosters in Sunday’s NRLW Grand Final, live on Nine from 4pm (AEDT).

The NRLW grand final tomorrow will mark the end of what has been a season full of unprecedented setbacks for rugby league. The COVID-19 pandemic threatened investment in the women’s game, but an Aussie sporting legend is upbeat about what the future holds.

Seven-time world surf champion and diehard rugby league fan Layne Beachley was selected by Nine to narrate a moving pre-game presentation before kick-off in the NRLW grand final this weekend, with the Broncos and the Roosters facing off for the premiership.

The stirring introduction charts the incredible rise of women’s sport in recent years, with Beachley noting her own experiences in surfing, and how from little to no opportunity for female athletes, they have finally been given a chance. As a passionate advocate for women’s sport, Beachley wants that progress to go to the next level.

“They’re pioneers and trailblazers,” Beachley told Wide World of Sports.

“There’s that common quote that you can’t be what you can’t see. I don’t truly believe in that because I achieved something no one else had achieved and that’s because I chose to see it – I didn’t wait for someone else to do it before me. But these women are paving the way for future generations to become something maybe even these athletes can’t yet see. And that’s really exciting.”

Ali Brigginshaw of the Broncos scores a try (Getty)

This season there were just four NRLW teams with each side playing each other once in a round-robin format, before two teams emerged on top to play the grand final decider.

Beachley is a long-time Manly Sea Eagles fan, and though she happily watches all NRLW matches, she said it’s obvious there is plenty of room to grow.

“There’s a mountain of opportunity in front of these NRLW athletes,” she said.

“I would love to see every club field a team and embrace what women’s rugby league has to offer. These athletes are strong, brave, athletic, and they’re terrific role models.

“They tackle hard. I’m never one to encourage brute force, but when you see these women go after the player and the ball it really leaves me in awe just how strong, tenacious and resilient they are.

“They certainly don’t milk tackles like the boys do.”

Melanie Howard of the Roosters scores a try during the round three NRLW match (Getty)

One of the biggest challenges the NRLW – and in fact all women’s sport – faces, is converting the fans that struggle to follow the female athletes in the same way they idolise their male counterparts.

Beachley said that’s an area where there is still some work to do.

“The biggest mistake we can make with female athletes is to compare them to men,” she said.

“They’re already playing their own brand of football. Women will always play in a different way because there’s so many different variables and characteristics that need to be considered when you’re watching.

“I think the best analogy is comparing a female rhythmic gymnast to a male rhythmic gymnast. The men have more power, strength and weight so therefore they can fly higher and perform with more power, but in saying that, women have the advantage of beauty, grace, style and flow, and that’s what we need to embrace when it comes to female athletes.

“[It’s about] recognising what they have, versus comparing them to men and criticising them or suggesting they’re more feeble because they don’t own the same qualities as their male counterparts.

“It’s not about changing the fans’ opinion, it’s about shifting the perspective or perception of women in sport.”

NRLW Highlights: Roosters v Broncos – Round 3

Beachley believes it’s simply a matter of time before women’s sport is seen by a greater majority for the valuable product it is. But she acknowledges it will take time.

“There’s still an attitude shift that needs to occur. From my perspective there’s still a reticence to wholly embrace women’s sport and what it has to offer – from the networks, the governing bodies, the sporting clubs – and I’d love to see them provide the same opportunity for women as they do the men, and I know that’s going to take time,” she said.

“NRLW is a young sport league compared to the NRL. They’ve been played for over 100 years, the NRLW has been playing since 2018. Even though a lot of those women have been playing against their brothers and their mates – against the boys – as far as equal opportunity where women get to play against women, that’s a new part, but they’ve been playing a lot longer than that.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come, but I also know there’s still so far to go. I want to make sure we don’t rest on our laurels and become complacent.”

Ali Brigginshaw of the Broncos is tackled (Getty)

On Sunday the in-form Broncos will be aiming to make it three NRLW titles in a row, in what will be a rematch of the 2018 grand final.

In both previous deciders Brisbane have put on at least 30 points and last week they trounced the Tricolours 24-16 in what could be deemed a preview of this year’s NRLW decider.

But Beachley is backing the underdog.

“Learning how to lose teaches you how to win, so my money is on the Roosters,” she said.

“I don’t back who I think is going to win, I back who I want to win. Playing in Sydney, home-ground advantage, I feel the Roosters would have taken a lot from that last game, do a lot of analysis, identify where their weaknesses are and then come out all guns blazing.

“But let me be cliché in saying at the end of the day, the winner is women’s rugby league.”