NRLW 2020 news womens rugby league debate

Women’s league greats Allana Ferguson and Ruan Sims have engaged in some heated debate as they mapped out the best path forward for the 2021 NRLW season.

On Wide World of Sports’ The NRLW Show, Ferguson continued the push for a smaller ball to be introduced to the women’s game.

Ferguson believes a Steeden size reduction will lead to an improved on-field product with passing and kicking made easier for what are mostly smaller athletes.

But Sims picked holes in Ferguson’s plan – which is also supported by NSW men’s coach Brad Fittler.

The great debate over how the NRLW should look in 2021: The NRLW Show – Round 4

“You won’t be able to do it next year because there’s World Cup next year and they won’t have enough time with the ball in their hands,” Sims said.

“It’d have to be after World Cup because we don’t have enough time for them to get ready for a World Cup.”

Sims added that any change in ball size needed to happen across all forms of the game.

“You can’t have one football for club competition and have a different football for Origin and international.

“I think that opens up a big can of worms because then you’ve got a different size ball, you’ve got to learn how to use it.

NRLW Highlights: Roosters v Broncos – Round 3

“It’s different in weight, in size so then going from that ball to a regular size ball for Origin and international, that’s a huge difference.”

Ferguson admitted that Sims’ question around the timing of a ball change had caught her “off guard” and said she had “very different viewpoints” to her co-panellist.

Women’s Origin will increase from 30 minute to 35 minute halves this year but Ferguson argued NRLW should stay put.

“I love the 30 minute halves, I think the shorter games just so we can get before the NRL games, week in and week out,” she said.

“It makes it that little bit more feasible and I think it’s exciting to have it at the same venues, before the game.

NRLW Presser: Dragons v Warriors – Round 3 – Brad Donald

“I also would love to take that one player off the field, open the game up a little bit more.”

Sims was a fan of increasing game-time in NRLW.

“When it comes to times, adding an extra five minutes a half is not going to stop the commercial viability when you have it on game day of NRL,” Sims said.

“An extra five minutes a half would be absolutely perfect.

“Get a bit more fatigue, a bit more space opening up in the middle.”

Added Ferguson: “We both want that fatigue and space, we just see the game in a different way.”