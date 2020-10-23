New York Giants trade OLB Markus Golden to Cardinals

Fewer than 24 hours after the New York Giants squandered an 11-point lead to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles with 6:17 left to play in Thursday’s game, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post tweeted that New York coach Joe Judge told reporters to expect “a string of moves” before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Big Blue didn’t wait until the weekend to begin the process.

The Giants confirmed on Friday afternoon that they’ve traded Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals, the team that drafted the outside linebacker back in 2015. Big Blue received a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for the 29-year-old who can become a free agent after the season.

Golden joined the Giants in free agency in March 2019, and he tallied a team-best 10 sacks in 16 regular-season games. His numbers decreased this fall, however, as he accumulated 1.5 sacks and 10 total tackles before the trade. Per the Giants’ website, Golden played 27 defensive snaps in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 1-6 on a season that is quickly spiraling out of control for Judge, a first-year coach.

The Giants host the Cardinals on Dec. 13.

Arizona improved to 4-2 with a dominating 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys this past Monday. The Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.