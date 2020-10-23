Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV shows on the streaming service

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
- You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
- Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
- Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
- We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full here.