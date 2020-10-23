NBA Legend Zach Randolph Slapped With Divorce Papers After Calling Wife ‘H*e’

http://www.ardentstudio.com/

It’s been reported that Faune Drake filed for divorce from the NBA legend last week in Los Angeles County Courts, just weeks after he posted a tweet that read, ‘I MARRIED A H**.’

Zach Randolph‘s six-year marriage to Faune Drake allegedly has come to an end. It’s been reported that Drake filed for divorce from the NBA legend last week in Los Angeles County Courts, though details regarding their divorce, such as custody or prenuptial agreement, are still scarce as of now.

Neither Randolph nor Drake have responded to the rumors.

It arrives just weeks after Randolph dissed his wife through a post shared on Twitter. “I MARRIED A H**,” he said on the micro-blogging site, before deleting the post and insisting that he has been hacked. However, some people did not believe it as one pointed out that it was not the first time the athlete dissed his wife. Back in May, the two-time NBA All-Star posted a tweet that read, “Really for the streets. Been blind and fooled.”

Furthermore, there was a rumor going around claiming that Randolph got his side chick pregnant while he was still with Drake, though this has yet to be proven.

Randolph and Drake have known each other since childhood before tying the knot on August 10, 2014. They attended the same elementary, middle and high schools in addition to being brought up in the same church and always remember being around each other. However, it was not until 2001 that they decided to start dating.

Following years of dating, the pair finally upgraded their relationship status when Randolph got down on one knee and proposed after his team beat Golden State Warriors in November 2013. In an interview, Drake recalled being presented with a 14-carat canary diamond ring, “All I could do was cry joyful, happy tears. It came as a total surprise. I just couldn’t believe he planned something like this. The first thought that crossed my mind was that I had to get in shape.”

A year later, the lovebirds exchanged vows at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station in Indianapolis. They now have five children together.