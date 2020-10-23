Mohegan Sun to host roughly 35 teams for ‘Bubbleville’

It appears “Battle in the Bubble” isn’t the only newer NCAA trademark that will be linked with the 2020-21 college basketball season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported on Friday that the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is finalizing plans to host about 35 teams from more than a dozen conferences from Nov. 25 through Dec. 5 for what is being called “Bubbleville.”

Included among at least “pods” of games is the Empire Classic, which runs Nov. 25-26 and includes Villanova, Baylor, Arizona State, and Boston College. The AP also named Connecticut, Louisville, USC, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina State, St. John’s, UMass, Vanderbilt, and BYU among participants set to be joined by other men’s and women’s programs.

The resort intends to test personnel upon arrival and give each team its own floor along with meeting and catered dining areas. A 125,000-square-foot exposition center will be turned into a practice facility with courts. Special care will be taken to ensure players and other personnel can be moved throughout the resort without risking exposure to non-participants.

Mohegan Sun has its own medical staff and also separate facilities that will be used to isolate individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

As of Oct. 23, it’s believed fans won’t be permitted to attend “Bubbleville” games, but that could change by next month depending on recommended protocols and guidelines.

Previous reports suggested teams could journey to bubble sites throughout the country to complete nonconference slates over the final six weeks of the year.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the Nov. 25 start date for basketball seasons in September.