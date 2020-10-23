Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation: Notice Regarding Change in Representative Corporate Executive Officers

Article content continued

The Nominating Committee set the following criteria for the next Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO. The individual had to be able to execute the following initiatives reflecting our Group Philosophy, KAITEKI.

(1) Able to build a strategic vision and branding strategy, foreseeing the post-COVID 19 world, that integrates the healthcare business, including biochemicals and life science, with the high-value added chemicals business based on the high-performance products (2) Capable of improving corporate value particularly from the perspective of shareholders and investors (3) Able to decisively implement portfolio transformation through strong leadership

The Nominating Committee searched globally for suitable candidates, both inside and outside the company. It conducted multifaceted evaluations, including interviews with candidates and gathered references from related parties on the past performance of potential candidates. The Nominating Committee ultimately nominated Jean-Marc Gilson based on which MCHC, at the meeting of Board of Directors today, adopted the resolution to select him as the next Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and CEO.

Jean-Marc Gilson has demonstrated leadership in the positions of president or chief executive in charge of business operations at various US and European chemical companies. This includes Executive Vice President, Specialty Chemicals Business at Dow Corning. Then he served as CEO at Avantor Performance Materials, which was selected by New Mountain Capital, a private equity fund, as their first investment in the chemicals sector. After this, at the request of New Mountain Capital, he served as COO at NuSil Technology. At present, he serves as CEO of Roquette, headquartered in France.