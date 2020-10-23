Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Has Lawsuit Dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from James Safechuck, one of Michael Jackson’s accusers, who claimed Jackson’s companies allowed the late star to abuse him and other children sexually.

Safechuck tried to sue MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., but Los Angeles Country Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young ruled that he had not demonstrated that he has a relationship with the companies that would have compelled them to protect him from Jackson’s alleged crimes.

“We are pleased that the court dismissed Mr. Safechuck’s case by ruling that he had no grounds to pursue such a lawsuit,” Jackson estate attorneys Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir said following the ruling.

Safechuck was one of the two accusers featured in the infamous Leaving Neverland documentary.

Safechuck’s lawyer Vince Finaldi told BBC News: “He was an employee that was working on behalf of them as a dancer and entertainer on the stage with Michael. Because he was a minor, and he was an employee working for them, they had a duty to protect him. That’s our argument.”