Meryl Streep Plays Her Celebrity Card in First Teaser Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’

The veteran actress plays a fading Broadway star who is determined to make a high school student’s prom dream come true as part of PR stunt to resurrect her public image.

Netflix has shared the first footage of “The Prom” movie adaptation in the form of teaser trailer. Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells and Kerry Washington among others, the film is based on the 2018 musical of the same name.

The teaser trailer sees Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman), a high school student, who has her prom dream getting crushed because of her sexual orientation. Enter Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Angie (Kidman), who are determined to save the day for Emma and bring her the prom that she desires.

A fading Broadway star, Dee Dee is seen playing her celebrity card while checking into a hotel. She puts out not just one, but two awards that she’s got in an attempt to convince the concierge to give her a suite room after his initial rejection.

From then on, Dee Dee, Barry Glickman (Corden), Angie and Trent (Rannells) are seen turning the street and a shopping center into their stage. Music is also taking over some students who perform in the school alley.

In the official synopsis, Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are described as New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands after their expensive new Broadway show becomes a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Key), the head of the PTA (Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Ryan Murphy directs “The Prom” movie, which script is written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, who wrote the Broadway musical as well as the book it’s based on. The film will feature music by Matthew Sklar, with lyrics written by Beguelin. The movie is set to be released December 11 on Netflix and in select theaters.