Megan Thee Stallion Former Friends Denies Tory Lanez Rumors

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion, has denied allegations that she had made out with Tory Lanez the night of the shooting.

A fan asked Kelsey about the rumors via Instagram.

“Is it true u was in the back seat letting Tory make out with u?When meg got mad n he defended thru a shot? N yr not talking cuz u was tryna get in da $ wit Tory bt keep the life wit Meg? Is it true or false?” the fan asked Kelsey.

Kelsey responded, writing: “Na it ain’t mf true.”

Earlier this week, Lanez took to Instagram Live to plead his innocence.

“It’s falsified information; it’s false information, and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”