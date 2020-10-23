Marlon Wayans Sets the Record Straight on White Chicks Sequel

Is White Chicks really getting a sequel?

Marlon Wayans set the record straight during an Oct. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As fans may recall, Terry Crews fueled speculation after he appeared on the Bravo show last year.

“I actually got with Shawn [Wayans],” the 52-year-old said in June 2019, “and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it. We’re getting it going.'”

But on Thursday, Marlon suggested this may not be the case. “Terry’s lying,” he said, “but I ain’t going to say that to him because he’s too buff and I don’t want to get beat up.”

And while the 48-year-old said “we’re working toward it,” he also wouldn’t say it’s happening yet. “I’ll let you guys know when it happens, happens,” he continued. “But we’re moving slowly toward it….I like doing movies where I’m a Black man. It’s a lot less makeup.”