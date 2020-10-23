MagSafe Charges 2x Slower Than Wired 20W USB-C Charger

Apple’s MagSafe charger charges over two-times slower than a wired 20W USB-C charger, according to a new iPhone 12 video review from the Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern.

The review of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro was generally critical of Apple’s MagSafe technology, explaining that the idea seems to be better in theory than in practice.

Although the Stern found that the MagSafe charger charged the ‌iPhone 12,zwnj; faster than a traditional 7.5W Qi wireless charger, it was still slower than plugging directly into a 20W charger. The 20W charger charged an empty iPhone to 50% in only 28 minutes, while the MagSafe took 1 hour.

The full video review covers other aspects of the new ‌iPhone 12,zwnj; and ‌iPhone 12 Pro,zwnj;:

The review was also critical of the fact that the combined cost of the MagSafe charger and a 20W power adapter was $58 combined, and that the MagSafe charger’s cable is less than a yard in length.

