MagSafe Charger can leave circular imprints on iPhone 12 cases, works with 12W adapters

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are here, as well as the new MagSafe accessories. As usual, Apple has updated some of its support articles with information about the new products, and thanks to that we now know that users can expect circular imprints on iPhone 12 cases after using the MagSafe Charger.

The company published today a new support article dedicated to the MagSafe charger with recommendations to use the new accessory correctly. First, Apple clarifies that the MagSafe Charger doesn’t actually require a 20W USB-C adapter. MagSafe works with a power adapter of at least 12W, but then it will not deliver full energy to the phone.

Using a power adapter with less than 20W will result in slower recharging times. It’s worth mentioning that inductive charging delivers less power to the device than what comes into the power adapter, so users who want to recharge their iPhone with 15W using MagSafe must get a 20W USB-C adapter.

Apple tells iPhone 12 users to remove anything between the phone and the MagSafe Charger, such as credit cards, passports, or anything that has magnetic stripes or RFID chips. The company also clarifies that the MagSafe Charger doesn’t work with the new iPhone Leather Wallet, so you also need to take it off before charging the iPhone.

There’s also a subtle note in the same support article warning users about using the MagSafe Charger with cases. Apple says that the MagSafe Charger can leave circular imprints on leather cases, however this can also extend to other cases as well. reported that some users have already noticed the MagSafe imprint on their silicone cases.

Here are all the recommendations from Apple for the MagSafe Charger:

Don’t place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items. If you have a case that holds any of these sensitive items, remove them before charging or make sure that they aren’t between the back of your device and the charger.

As with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer while your iPhone charges. To extend the lifespan of your battery, if the battery gets too warm, software might limit charging above 80 percent. Your iPhone or MagSafe Charger could get warmer and charging could take longer after heavy use. Your iPhone will charge again when the temperature drops. Try moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location.

Your iPhone won’t charge wirelessly when simultaneously connected to power via the Lightning port—instead, your iPhone will charge via the Lightning connector.

Learn how to clean your MagSafe Charger.

If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with your MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from the contact.

The MagSafe Charger costs $39 at Apple. The 20W USB-C power adapter is sold separately for $19.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: