Live shopping in the US on Amazon, Instagram, and Google is imminent, following its explosive growth in China, which saw 560M live-stream viewers in March (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

Ashley Carman / The Verge:

Live shopping in the US on Amazon, Instagram, and Google is imminent, following its explosive growth in China, which saw 560M live-stream viewers in March  —  Carla Stevenn,eacute;’s first live stream terrified her.  As part of Amazon Live’s influencer beta group, she needed to find stuff to sell …

