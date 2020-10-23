LisaRaye McCoy Talks Fighting Stacey Dash: I Went South Side Of Chicago

Actress LisaRaye McCoy spilled the tea about a verbal altercation she got into with former co-star Stacey Dash on the set of the VH1 show, Single Ladies.

“At first she was real cool,” LisaRaye begins. “I’m just going to put that out there. She was dating somebody. She was happy.”

“It’s like 2:00 in the morning, and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude, and she doesn’t say her line to me,” LisaRaye recalls. “So, by the fourth or fifth take, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

She said that Stacey rolled her eyes, and then a director stepped in. LisaRaye asked Stacey to say the line, but Stacey pointed a finger in her face.

“You could hear a pin drop on set,” she said, “I went south side Chicago on her.”

LisaRaye also confirmed that Stacey turned up on set the following day with security. “She absolutely did. And I never said this part before, but she came with security, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your ass. I said, ‘Get outta here!”