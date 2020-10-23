LisaRaye McCoy Talks Fighting Stacey Dash: I Went South Side Of Chicago

Actress LisaRaye McCoy spilled the tea about a verbal altercation she got into with former co-star Stacey Dash on the set of the VH1 show, Single Ladies. 

“At first she was real cool,” LisaRaye begins. “I’m just going to put that out there. She was dating somebody. She was happy.” 

“It’s like 2:00 in the morning, and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude, and she doesn’t say her line to me,” LisaRaye recalls. “So, by the fourth or fifth take, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

