Lily James ‘Mortified’ to Learn Dominic West’s Still ‘Happily Married’ After PDA Pics

WENN

The ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress is reportedly ’embarrassed’ by the debacle caused by her romantic trip to Rome with her ‘The Pursuit of Love’ co-star and wants to move on.

–

Lily James seemingly had no idea that Dominic West is still together with his wife Catherine FitzGerald when they embarked on a romantic trip to Rome earlier this month. After their PDA pics surfaced online, the English actor and his wife put on a united front to brush off split rumors, much to Lily’s surprise.

“She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing,” a source tells E! News of the 31-year-old actress in the aftermath of the scandal. “She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

Whily she continues laying low and remains mum on the scandalous trip, Lily “wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the so-called insider adds.

Lily and Dominic were caught cozying up to each other during their intimate trip to Rome. They were pictured sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist. The BAFTA Award-winning actor was also seen giving her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touching her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

After pictures from their fateful trip made their way out, Dominic and his wife Catherine announced that they are very much still together. Returning to his home in London, he posed with his wife of ten years in front of the onlookers and media who gathered out front on Tuesday, October 13. They also handed out a note which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.” It was signed by both of them individually.

Lily, meanwhile, made her first TV appearance since the scandal on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, October 12. Promoting her new Netflix movie “Rebecca“, she stayed away from talking about her relationship with her “The Pursuit of Love” co-star Dominic.

Lily previously canceled her interviews on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Today” after getting caught in the affair rumors.